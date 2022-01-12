Unidentified body found on Totten Road in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials are investigating a body found on Totten Road, the agency stated Wednesday.

The unidentified woman was found in the 2000 block of Totten Road. The address is north of Okeechobee Road and just east of Hartman Road in the area of Rhode Island Avenue.

“Detectives do not believe that there is any immediate threat to the community,” the agency stated via text message.

Several sheriffs officials and a crime scene van were parked Wednesday directly behind Moonswiners Bar-B-Q, the back of which was blocked by yellow police tape. There were two tents visible as officials appeared to sift through vegetative debris.

About 30 small blue and pink flags were stuck in the ground at the scene. Officials appeared to focus their attention in a wooded area.

A sheriff’s official could not immediately say Wednesday morning whether investigators believe foul play is involved or the circumstances of how or when the body was found. An estimated age of the deceased was not released.

