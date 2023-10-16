Unidentified driver disrupts Durham high school parade

TechCrunch

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Pantomath, a data observability and traceability platform, today announced it raised $14 million in a Series A round led by Sierra Ventures with participation from Bowery Capital and Epic Ventures. The new capital will be put toward expanding Pantomath's platform and workforce, according to founder and CEO Somesh Saxena, with a focus on hiring across the engineering, product, customer success, marketing and sales divisions. "Organizations continuously strive to be more data-driven, building reports, analytics and data pipelines across the modern data stack," Saxena said.