Unidentified female remains found in ditch in Marion County

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The remains of an unidentified female were found in a drainage ditch in Marion County on Friday afternoon.

The Marion County Central Dispatch center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting possible female human remains located in a drainage ditch on the 3000 block of Harding Highway East, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

One dead, one injured in west Columbus crash

When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased female lying partially submerged in a drainage ditch. The remains were partially decomposed and could not be identified, the sheriff’s office said.

The remains will be sent to the Lucas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and assist with her identification, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Captain Ken Rittenour of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.