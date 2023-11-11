Unidentified homeless man on bicycle hit by driver who fled the scene, NC police say

Greensboro Police searched Saturday for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured an unidentified bicyclist believed to be homeless.

The driver hit the cyclist from behind around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Sands Drive, police said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The bicyclist is white and around 60 years old, police said.

The driver was in a charcoal gray 2014-to-2020 Nissan Rogue, police said evidence at the scene revealed. The compact SUV has extensive front right-side damage, police said.

Officers didn’t say what led them to believe the cyclist was homeless.

Police asked anyone with information about the wreck to call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 336-373-1000.