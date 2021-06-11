Unidentified injured suspect in Clearcreek Twp. chase required surgery; another suspect arraigned

Jun. 11—A suspect who was hospitalized following a Tuesday chase in Clearcreek Twp. needed surgery Wednesday night due to swelling in the brain, police said.

Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill described the suspect's condition as "life-threatening." He said investigators are working on leads to identify the suspect so that his next of kin can be contacted. Terrill said the suspect did not have any identification on his person after he jumped out of the moving minivan onto the pavement on Bunnell Hill Road.

Police are still looking for two suspects in connection with a rash of thefts from vehicles in township parks that led to a chase Tuesday evening requiring the assistance of an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter and multiple K-9 units. Terrill said they believed they have identified one of the at-large suspects.

Another suspect who also jumped out of the moving minivan, Victor Boyd, 28, was arraigned this morning in Warren County Court on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

Boyd is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $25,000 bond. Boyd is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. June 15.

Terrill said additional charges are pending against Boyd. If the hospitalized suspect should die from his injuries, he could face additional elevated charges such as manslaughter against the three other suspects.

Investigators executed several search warrants Wednesday and found property reported stolen from other jurisdictions such as credit cards, driver licenses and other items. They also found various items that were tossed out of the minivan during the chase, he said.

On Wednesday, Terrill said the four suspects are believed to be part of a gang going up and down the Interstate 75 corridor and stealing things out of vehicles parked in neighborhoods. Terrill said there were similar thefts reported in Centerville recently.

According to police, investigators said the suspect vehicle, a white Chrysler Pacifica minivan, was used in several recent thefts from vehicles around community parks. About 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Patricia Allyn Park for a theft in progress involving a vehicle matching that description. While en route, the officers passed the minivan travelling on Ohio 73 west at Horizon Hill Drive.

When officers turned around to try and stop the vehicle, it turned north on Bunnell Hill Road. As it travelled northbound, two occupants bailed out of the minivan onto the road. Terrill said when the second suspect jumped out of the moving van and struck the pavement. The suspect was found bleeding and unconscious. An officer involved in the chase stopped and stayed with that suspect until Clearcreek Twp. EMS arrived on scene. Another officer continued pursuing the minivan.

The first suspect, Boyd, jumped out of the minivan and fled into an adjacent wooded area, police said. Terrill said Boyd was found by an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging device, Terrill said. The device found Boyd suspect's heat signature and guided officers to take him into custody in the 7500 block of Bunnell Hill Road.

Police said Boyd sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Kettering Medical Center and taken to jail.

The other two suspects in the minivan bailed out after they came up to the roundabout construction area at Bunnell Hill and Red Lion-Five Points roads, Terrill said. After the last two suspects jumped from the moving minivan, it struck a car in a nearby driveway, he said.