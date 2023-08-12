Unidentified male fatally shot at Sharpes home; Brevard sheriff's investigators seek clues

An unidentified male was fatally shot Friday night at a home in Sharpes, and Brevard County Sheriff's Office agents are interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence to try to identify the killer.

The shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. at a residence on Burgess Avenue — a rural road that intersects with Camp Road roughly ⅓-mile east of the Brevard County Jail Complex.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the male victim, who was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased, according to a Saturday afternoon BCSO press release.

"The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the victim at this time and no arrests have been made. Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the persons involved in the incident were known to each other and there is no danger to the general public," the press release said.

Messages seeking comment were left for Tod Goodyear, sheriff's spokesperson.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Agent Vince Bustillo of the BCSO Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Central Florida Crimeline — which accepts anonymous tips that can become eligible for cash rewards — at 800-423-TIPS.

