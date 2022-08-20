Unidentified man dies of apparent gunshot wound on Columbus' West Side

An unidentified man was fatally shot on the West Side on Saturday night.

An unidentified man died of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday night on the West Side of Columbus, according to a report by the Columbus Division of Police.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wicklow Road, after a report of shots fired. Multiple 911 callers reported people in two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other, according to Columbus police.

Officers were directed to Parkside Road and South Roys Avenue — east of Westgate Park and north of Sullivant Avenue. There they found a male victim in his vehicle, apparently wounded by a gunshot, according to police. A Columbus Division of Fire medic pronounced him dead about 10:40 p.m.

A second victim also was in the vehicle but not injured, according to police.

Police say they are working to identify the deceased victim and notify his family. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is the 88th homicide in Columbus in 2022 and the second at or near Westgate Park.

On May 4, Jessie Osorio, 19, died and a 17-year-old male was grazed by a bullet after at least two people started shooting during a fight at the park, 455 S. Westgate Ave., according to Columbus police.

It was one of at least five shootings at just as many city parks this spring, resulting in at least deaths and three injuries, including to an 8-year-old girl, according to Columbus police.

Bernita Reese, director of the city's Division of Recreation and Parks, told The Dispatch in late May she was confident city parks were and would remain safe. She said she looked forward to more help from police as the city reached an agreement to pay officers overtime in parks on weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Saturday's shooting to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Dispatch reporters Bethany Bruner and Cole Behrens contributed to this report.

