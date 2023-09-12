Unidentified man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles on SR 60 in Mulberry

An unidentified man died Monday night after he was struck by two cars on State Road 60 in Mulberry. The first, a Nissan Versa, struck him as he walked in the outside lane. The second, a Nissan SUV, ran over him as he lay on the road.

An unidentified Hispanic man was struck and killed by two vehicles late Monday evening on State Road 60 in Mulberry, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify him.

The Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday morning news release that the incident happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. Monday at SR 60 and Nichols Road. First responders arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway with critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Esdras Jean, 32, of Mulberry told deputies that he was driving east in the outside lane of SR 60 in a green 2011 Nissan Versa when he hit something that he did not see. The victim rolled onto his hood and into the next lane. Jean made a U-turn and returned to the area, where he found the victim lying on the roadway.

While deputies were interviewing Jean, Soledad De La Rosa, 29, of Mulberry arrived and told them that she also struck something in the roadway, which caused a flat tire on her 2006 Nissan SUV.

The Sheriff's Office said neither driver showed any signs of impairment, and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are still trying to identify the victim. Eastbound SR 60 was closed for approximately four hours.

