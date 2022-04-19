Unidentified man dies after losing control of vehicle and crashing into pole on Milwaukee's northwest side

An unidentified male was killed Monday after his car struck a pole and started on fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The crash was reported at 9:28 p.m. along the 9700 block of West Appleton Avenue, near Timmerman Airport, police said. The car traveled west when the driver lost control and left the roadway, striking the pole.

The victim, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, had not been identified as of Tuesday morning because of the damage from the flames, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-35-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

