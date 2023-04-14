An unidentified man was shot near West Palm Lane and 83rd Avenue Friday morning.

A man died in a Friday morning shooting in west Phoenix.

At about 4 a.m. Friday, a man was shot dead in the area of West Palm Lane and 83rd Avenue, according to Phoenix police.

Officers found the unidentified man with an apparent gunshot wound and the fire department treated him, but he died at the scene, police said. It was unclear what led the police to the man.

There was no information on a suspect, police added. The victim's identity will be disclosed once the next of kin is notified, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Unidentified man fatally shot in west Phoenix