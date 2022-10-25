Unidentified man found dead in Pleasant Prairie in 1993 is descended from Menominee tribe, police say

An unidentified man whose body was found in Kenosha County in 1993 is descended from members of the Menominee Indian Tribe, though his identity remains a mystery, according to new information from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Investigators have been unable to identify the man since August 1993, when a photographer found his body while walking along Soo Line railroad tracks in Pleasant Prairie. Police and medical examiners tried to identify him through forensic examinations and a facial reconstruction showing what the man likely looked like, according to police.

In 2018, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office teamed up with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses genetic genealogy to help solve missing and unidentified persons cases. Genetic genealogy is the same methodology that was used to track down the Golden State Killer in California in 2018 and a man who killed a young Green Bay couple in a northern Wisconsin campground in 1976.

Investigators with the nonprofit found that the man is of Native American descent and possibly had family from the Keshena, Shawano, Langlade, Calumet or Waupaca areas, according to a press release from Pleasant Prairie police. The release did not specify how close or distant those relatives may have been.

Investigators also determined that the man has relatives from the Menominee Indian Tribe, the release says.

Earlier testing by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification found in 2016 that the unidentified man was between 40 and 60 years old, according to police. The center also conducted a DNA analysis, the results of which were uploaded to CODIS, the national DNA database used by law enforcement.

Anyone with interest in the case is advised to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Pleasant Prairie police say 1993 'John Doe' is from Menominee tribe