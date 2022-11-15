Unidentified man found shot to death in Hilton Head parking lot Tuesday, police say

Police are investigating after a the body of an unidentified man was found Tuesday in the parking lot of a Hilton Head shopping center, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.

The man, who police believe may be in his late teens or early 20s, was found with gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. in the Northridge Plaza parking lot on William Hilton Parkway. The man is Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and has short black hair. Police believe he may have been riding a bicycle.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from businesses in the area.

Anyone with information may call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.