Unidentified man found stabbed to death in Macon, may be homeless, police say

A man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in Macon after deputies got a call about a man lying in the road, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 reported that a man was unresponsive in the road at the 4000 block of Forest Avenue West, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The road lies roughly a block off Brookfield Avenue just west of the Payne City area in Macon.

When deputies arrived at the address at around 2:15 a.m., they found the man dead from a single stab wound.

The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name as of Tuesday morning, as his family has not been notified. The man looked to be between 50 and 60 years old, the sheriff’s office said, and is “believed to be homeless,” according to the news release.

It was unclear what might have led to the stabbing. The man’s body will be sent to the GBI lab for autopsy.

The man is the second body found in a short span after deputies found a decomposing body in the chimney of a house Friday night. The man, Anthony Rumplik, 43, had been missing for roughly a month, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.