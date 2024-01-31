Unidentified motorcyclist killed after crashing into back of semi in North Texas: police

An unidentified man was killed Monday when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler in Saginaw, police said.

Several people called 911 Monday morning to report a crash between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle, Saginaw police said in a social media post Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Bailey Boswell Road around 8:20 a.m.

According to police, investigators determined the tractor trailer was attempting to turn left from Jarvis onto the westbound lane of Bailey Boswell when a motorcycle traveling eastbound hit the rear of the semi.

The motorcycle’s driver was ejected during the crash and died at the scene, officials said. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the collision.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t been able to establish the man’s identity, according to the medical examiner’s website. His cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, police said.

There have been at least three fatal motorcycle crashes in Tarrant County this week, including one where a motorcycle hit a Fort Worth ISD school bus on Tuesday morning and one where a motorcycle hit a curb Tuesday night on State Highway 114 near Texas Motor Speedway.