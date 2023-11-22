Unidentified Palestinians buried in mass grave in Gaza

STORY: According to Gaza's health ministry these bodies, which are buried on land owned by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, were unidentified. Some of them had been trapped inside Al Shifa hospital.

Israel has placed Gaza under siege and relentless bombardment since a Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed, around 40% of them children, according to medical officials in the Hamas-ruled territory, figures deemed reliable by the United Nations.