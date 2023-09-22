Unidentified pedestrian hit by pickup on I-85 in Jackson County

An unidentified man was hit by a vehicle while walking in Interstate 85 in Jackson County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The pedestrian crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the left lane, troopers said.

Troopers said the pedestrian, who had not been identified as of Friday, was walking in the road when he was hit by a 35-year-old man from Toccoa, who was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche.

The pedestrian was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for life threatening injuries. A GSP spokesman declined to say on Friday why investigators have been unable to identify the man.

The pickup driver, who has not been charged, was not injured, troopers said.

