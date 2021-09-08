The Unidentified PKG 9/11
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Unidentified PKG 9/11
The Unidentified PKG 9/11
Someone threw what appeared to be an egg at GOP recall candidate Larry Elder during a tour of homeless encampments in Venice.
Jim Justice, whose state has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccinations rates, called out people who claim the shots have microchips in them.
“You better enjoy your freedom while it lasts, buddy, and you got to answer to God.”
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.
Officials ordered the 1,200-ton bronze statue of Chinese warrior-god Guan Yu to be relocated to a less conspicuous location five miles away.
The Swiss bodybuilder served three years in prison after offering to "go all the way to remove the witness," according to the FBI report.
Many Twitter users pointed out the Florida governor has politicized the virus by selling products that mock the COVID-19 vaccines.
The school will churn out "the next Tom Cottons, Mike Pompeos, Nikki Haleys: that next generation that follows Trump," Bannon told the New Yorker in May.
Fred Lowry was hospitalized on Monday with double pneumonia due to COVID-19, the Volusia County Chair said.
Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'
“I wish now I’d made him go down there and get the shot,” said Scotty Fletcher, son of Kentucky school worker who died of COVID-19.
At the heart of the matter are thousands of patients: a mother misled about her pregnancy, a patient told to stop taking heart medication, and people who received false HIV-positive results.
Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.
VF Corporation is down a board member just days after Axios reported that Veronica Wu called the Black Lives Matter […] The post VF Corp. board member steps down after reportedly saying that BLM are ‘the true racists’ appeared first on TheGrio.
Civic Center Park will shut down for the foreseeable future due to crime and other safety risks to public health, officials with the city’s parks and recreation department said Tuesday.
David Ulin read four of the recall candidate's books, from the jeremiad "Showdown" to the memoir "A Lot Like Me," and found not a writer but a brand.
Police said a detective tried to escort Lisa Bostick, 56, out of the building when she became violent and approached the detective in an "aggressive manner."
United Airlines staffers who are granted religious exemptions for the company's COVID-19 vaccination mandate will be placed on temporary unpaid leave starting Oct. 2, the airline told employees in a memo.Driving the news: United last month became the first major U.S. airline to institute a vaccine mandate for employees, and acknowledged then it would consider exemptions for religious, personal or medical exemptions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Detail
Julie Chen defended the first alliance of all Black players in the show's history against allegations of racism in an Entertainment Weekly interview.
via FacebookA prominent South Carolina attorney whose wife and son were brutally murdered—and who has since been shot in the head, ousted from his firm for alleged theft, and placed in rehab for drug dependency—has been suspended from practicing law, the state’s highest court ruled.In a ruling issued by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday, Alex Murdaugh, 53, has been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation under Rule 17 (b) of the state’s Appellate Court. The statute stat