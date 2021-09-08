The Unidentified PKG 9/11

Axios

United Airlines staffers who are granted religious exemptions for the company's COVID-19 vaccination mandate will be placed on temporary unpaid leave starting Oct. 2, the airline told employees in a memo.Driving the news: United last month became the first major U.S. airline to institute a vaccine mandate for employees, and acknowledged then it would consider exemptions for religious, personal or medical exemptions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Detail