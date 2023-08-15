Unidentified teen found dead along Matthews road. Cause of death unknown, NC cops say

The body of a teenager was found Monday, Aug. 14, along a road in Matthews and his identity remains a mystery, police say.

A cause of death is also unknown, Matthews police said in a news release.

“Matthews Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a young man that was found deceased today in a public utility right-of-way area in the 2800 block of Bathgate Ln,” police said.

“There was no preliminary evidence to suggest foul play. However, this continues to be an active, ongoing investigation with the cause of death to be determined by the Mecklenburg County.”

The body is believed to be that of an “Hispanic or black male, in his mid to late teens,” officials said.

He was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150-to-160 pounds and was wearing a navy-blue tee-shirt, Nike shorts and size 8 Nike shoes, officials said. “He has black mid-length hair, a mustache, and braces on his teeth,” police said.

The neighborhood where the body was found is populated by single family homes. It is located east of Matthews-Mint Hill Road near Matthews Mint Hill Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Matthews police Department at 704-847-5555.

