Unidentified victim found in critical condition with gunshot wounds to face, body during pre-dawn hours in Jackson Park Highland neighborhood

An unknown female victim was discovered early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds to the face and lower body in the Jackson Park Highland neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police responded shortly after 4:15 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue where they found a female victim shot in the face and lower body. She was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody for the shooting, and detectives were investigating.