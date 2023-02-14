Unidentified woman’s decapitated head found in Paris park

Police have closed Buttes-Chaumont park as they search for evidence in the murder of the unidentified woman - CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP

The body parts of a woman have been unearthed in a popular park in the northeast of the French capital amid mystery over the victim’s identity.

The gruesome discovery was made in a wooded area of the Buttes-Chaumont park, a popular spot for families and joggers in the 19th district of Paris, leading police to open a murder inquiry.

On Monday, municipal workers stumbled across a plastic bag hidden in bushes and containing what sources close to the case said was the pelvis area of the woman.

Prosecutors on Tuesday morning then confirmed that police and local municipal staff had found separate bags containing more parts of the dismembered body, reportedly including the victim’s head.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said these were found on disused railway tracks next to the park that are mostly shut to the public.

The mayor of the 19th district, François Dagnaud confirmed that it was park workers who had found the remains.

Forensic teams were at the scene on Tuesday morning and investigators are currently combing the 25-hectare (62-acre) park, which has been closed to the public. Police are also examining CCTV footage of the surrounding streets.

The victim’s identity remains a mystery for now. An autopsy is due to be conducted.

Prosecutors have launched a murder inquiry being handled by the criminal brigade of the capital’s judicial police.

The news comes four months after the abduction and murder of a 12-year-old girl a stone’s throw from the Buttes-Chaumont caused shock and outrage in Paris.

Lola Daviet’s lifeless body was found last October squeezed into a suitcase in the street not far from the park.

She had been sexually assaulted and murdered after school in a crime branded as "evil" by Emmanuel Macron, the French president.

Political row

The case triggered a fierce political row because the alleged killer was a mentally disturbed Algerian woman who was in France illegally and the subject of an expulsion order.

Eric Zemmour, a far-right politician who ran to be France's president earlier this year, labelled the murder “Francocide”.

“Too many crimes are being committed by clandestine immigrants one has not been able or willing to deport,” Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, said in parliament.

Elisabeth Borne, the French prime minister, asked Ms Le Pen to “show some decency”.

The parents later slammed the hard-right politicians for seeking to score cheap political points on the back of the murder of their daughter.