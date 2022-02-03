Unidentified woman's body discovered along Carteret waterfront

CARTERET - The body of a woman was found Wednesday along the shoreline of the borough's waterfront park.

No identification was found on the woman, police said.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, police received a call from a resident at the waterfront park indicating a body was spotted in the water. When police arrived they found the body on the shoreline.

Police said the woman is believed to be of either Asian or Hispanic descent, in her early 30s, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 125 pounds.

The body was turned over to the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident is under investigation, but police indicated an initial examination did not reveal signs of trauma or foul play.

