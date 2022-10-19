Unidentified woman's body found in eastern El Paso desert in possible homicide

The body of an unidentified woman was found Wednesday morning in the desert in the area of Bob Hope Drive in an investigation that El Paso County sheriff's detectives are handling as a homicide, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery were described as "suspicious" by sheriff's Cmdr. Robert C. Rojas, head of the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division.

"The incident is being handled as a homicide by the Criminal Investigations Division Major Crimes (Unit)," Rojas said at a news conference at Sheriff's Office Headquarters.

Investigators are working to identify the woman, who is believed to have been in her late to mid-30s, Rojas said. A possible cause of death has not been disclosed.

The body was found shortly before 9:30 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing the body in the desert near Bob Hope Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard, sheriff's officials said. The body was found on the ground about 100 yards into the desert.

The desert area is near trucking and construction businesses and new housing developments south of Pellicano Drive at the far eastern edges of El Paso. An investigation continues.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office crime scene tape.

