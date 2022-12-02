Is UniDevice AG's (ETR:UDC) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

UniDevice's (ETR:UDC) stock is up by a considerable 24% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to UniDevice's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UniDevice is:

6.2% = €1.4m ÷ €23m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of UniDevice's Earnings Growth And 6.2% ROE

On the face of it, UniDevice's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.7%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Although, we can see that UniDevice saw a modest net income growth of 7.0% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared UniDevice's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about UniDevice's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is UniDevice Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

UniDevice has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning that it is left with only 49% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, UniDevice has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that UniDevice certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

