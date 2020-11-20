Unidirectional Network Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application
The global unidirectional network market was valued at US$ 306. 7 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13. 2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 807. 4 million by 2027.
New York, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The data diodes help maintain physical & electrical separation of both destination and source networks while establishing a non-routable and closed one-way data transfer scenario between the networks.The data diodes can efficiently remove external entry points to a sending system to prevent infiltration in network.
Securing all the industries’ network data outflow through data diodes makes it difficult for a malicious network to pass the malware, access system, and make harmful changes.Power generation plants, gas pipelines, airports, and critical infrastructure are some of the applications of data diodes.
Besides, smart cars are another application of data diodes.Major companies, such as Tesla, have already witnessed cybercrime and have been hacked, which depicts the drawbacks of the smart automotive sector.
Hospitals operate on digital technologies that can be manipulated. As technological developments are projected to expand exponentially, the use of data diodes would also increase. As the data diodes allow the network to transmit confidential & sensitive data more securely, the application of data diodes in hospitals is booming. Owing to diverse applications of data diodes, the unidirectional network market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the near future.
Based on application, the aerospace &defense segment led the unidirectional network market in 2019.The need to secure and protect confidential information in the aerospace &defense industry is vital. To prevent incidents of a data breach in the mentioned industry, practice to store information on disconnected & isolated networks is increasing, which is fueling the unidirectional network market . The Collins Aerospace’s SecureOne MILS Tactical Cross Domain Solution (CDS) which is powered by AAMP7 microprocessor and the high-assurance filter engine is an all-way, five-channel, and cross-domain data protection. The user can configure the data flow to unidirectional, bidirectional, or all-way for every five channels simultaneously between the networks of different classification levels. This solution is appropriate for network and tactical applications, including defense.
The 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has created tremors in several industries.The tremendous spread of the virus has urged governments across the globe to impose strict restrictions on the movement of humans and vehicles.
The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of goods and commodities.The unidirectional network market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes attributing to the fact that the semiconductor production units were operating with a limited workforce.
This has had a negative impact on the unidirectional network market .
The overall unidirectional network market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market .
The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the unidirectional network market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.
The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the unidirectional network market . Garland Technology LLC, Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd, VADO Security Technologies Limited, Advenica AB, BAE Systems PLC, Fibersystem AB, Fox-IT Holding B.V., Infodas GmbH, Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. are among a few players operating in the unidirectional network market .
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988393/?utm_source=GNW
