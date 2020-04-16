Is Unieuro S.p.A. (BIT:UNIR) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we are going to look at Unieuro S.p.A. (BIT:UNIR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Unieuro:

0.085 = €47m ÷ (€1.5b - €974m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2019.)

So, Unieuro has an ROCE of 8.5%.

View our latest analysis for Unieuro

Is Unieuro's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Unieuro's ROCE is fairly close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 9.1%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Unieuro's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Unieuro's current ROCE of 8.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 29%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Unieuro's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:UNIR Past Revenue and Net Income April 16th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Unieuro.

How Unieuro's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Unieuro has total assets of €1.5b and current liabilities of €974m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 64% of its total assets. Unieuro has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.

Our Take On Unieuro's ROCE

Even so, the company reports a mediocre ROCE, and there may be better investments out there. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).