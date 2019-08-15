How Do Unieuro S.p.A.’s (BIT:UNIR) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll evaluate Unieuro S.p.A. (BIT:UNIR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Unieuro:

0.069 = €40m ÷ (€1.4b - €826m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

So, Unieuro has an ROCE of 6.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Unieuro

Does Unieuro Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Unieuro's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 8.6% average in the Specialty Retail industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Unieuro stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

We can see that , Unieuro currently has an ROCE of 6.9%, less than the 22% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Unieuro's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:UNIR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Unieuro.

How Unieuro's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Unieuro has total assets of €1.4b and current liabilities of €826m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 59% of its total assets. Unieuro has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Unieuro's ROCE