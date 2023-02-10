Unifi: Down but Not Out

Praveen Chawla
·5 min read

"Predator" is a science-fiction action film released in 1987. The film's storyline takes place in a Central American jungle, where a team of commandos are on a mission to rescue hostages from guerrilla fighters. However, they soon find themselves being hunted by an extraterrestrial warrior known as the Predator. The alien is drawn by action and strife, where it proceeds to hunt both sides of combatants for sport. Many deep-value gurus are like this movie's alien predator; they arrive when the stock price of a company has been devastated and strife is in the air.


One such investment firm I like to keep an eye on is Donald Smith & Co. as its buys often uncover exceptional value. In its 13F filing for the fourth quarter, the firm disclosed a new position in Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI), a textile manufacturing company that produces recycled and synthetic yarns.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firms holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Looking at the long-term chart, Unifi appears to be selling near 10-year lows, so there must be something making the stock an appealing potential value opportunity.

Unifi: Down but Not Out
Unifi: Down but Not Out

The Valuation Chart hints at great value. In particular, note the stock is selling at half of its tangible book value. Tangible book value per share is important because it shows the value of a company's net assets minus its intangible assets. While intangible assets are important, they are not physical assets that can be readily sold if the company gets into trouble.

Unifi: Down but Not Out
Unifi: Down but Not Out

The company's GF Score of 64, however, indicates it has poor future performance potential, dragged down by low growth and momentum ratings as well as a moderate GF Value rank.

Unifi: Down but Not Out
Unifi: Down but Not Out

Why has the stock fallen so much?

A little probing reveals the company was both a beneficiary and victim of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unifi offers a range of products, including polyester, nylon and polypropylene yarns, which are used in a variety of applications, such as apparel, home furnishings, automotive and industrial products. The company's flagship product is REPREVE, a recycled polyester yarn made from recycled plastic bottles.

The company's sales took a major hit in 2020 as apparel and auto manufacturers drastically reduced their production or shut down plants entirely for weeks or months at a time. Then, as the economy began to reopen in many areas of the world, demand sharply increased, causing bottlenecks in supply chains to occur. As such, Unifi struggled to keep up for a while before conditions normalized.

To make matters worse, apparel companies then began to cut orders for its textiles in the face of weaker sales and soaring inventories. This led to a string of disappointing quarterly performances, pushing the stock lower.

Further, CEO Edmund Ingle recently stated that the company's second-quarter 2023 performance was negatively impacted by a decrease in apparel production. Despite cost-cutting measures, Unifi experienced headwinds from inventory destocking. However, customers' supply chains are normalizing and they are expecting a stronger second half of the year.

I see this as a temporary adjustment in inventory rather than a problem unique to the company. I am confident that as the demand for recycled fibers grows, apparel companies will continue to rely on Unifi's expertise. In light of these factors, I believe the recent decrease in share price is a disproportionate response.

Guru interest and insider buys

In addition to Donald Smith & Co., several other gurus have seen an opportunity in the stock in recent months. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss have recorded either new positions or increased holdings of the stock in the past two quarters.

As for insiders, Ingle and directors Kenneth Langone and Archibald Cox Jr. have added to their holdings over the past three months.

The company has also been buying back stock, creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Despite the recent headwinds, Unifi will continue to invest while controlling costs and maintaining a strong balance sheet. Ingle is confident in the company's position as a global leader for sustainable solutions and expects the business to bounce back in the second half of the year with a strategic plan for long-term growth and value for shareholders.

Although Unifi's share price has been greatly affected by changes in customer behavior, it should just be temporary due to the inventory correction cycle. The company is expected to continue to grow in the long term as the demand for recycled fibers increases.

The long-term outlook for the company is positive. The current market challenges are beyond its control, but the attractive growth trends are expected to continue a year or two from now. I think the stock can double or more from here as market conditions normalize and the stock drifts back into the $20 range, where it was prior to the pandemic.

I believe Unifi has a positive outlook in the long term due to the growing trend of corporate sustainability initiatives. Many apparel companies are committing to using a significant amount of recycled polyester, and Unifi is well positioned to meet this demand with its recycled products like REPREVE. The company has also invested in transparency initiatives to provide customers with assurances of the authenticity of its products.

There is potential for Unifi to expand into new markets, such as automotive seats and furniture fabric, where there is growing pressure to use more recycled materials.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • Here's Why We Think Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors

    General Electric filed its annual report Friday. It always contains some tidbits for investors to mull over.

  • Wall Street Thinks These 2 Penny Stocks Could Go Parabolic

    Concerns about interest rate hikes, supply chain kinks, geopolitical unrest, and of course inflation sparked a flight to safety in the investing world in 2022. As a direct result, growth stocks, on balance, plummeted last year. Wall Street analysts, for example, think there are literally dozens of beaten-down growth equities capable of delivering exponential returns over the course of the next decade.

  • Coinbase Receives Bad News

    The SEC just forced cryptocurrency exchange rival Kraken to shut down its U.S. staking service and pay a $30 million fine.

  • ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The release of the latest version of ChatGPT brought a renewed focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Justin Pope (Microsoft): Artificial intelligence is the latest rage on Wall Street; Microsoft recently announced a multiyear and multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, the company that developed the AI-powered headline-making chatbot ChatGPT.

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason Berkshire Hathaway has handily outperformed Wall Street for nearly 60 years.

  • A Key Semiconductor Industry Metric Just Turned Ugly: Time to Sell Chip Stocks?

    Some financial data looks especially ugly right now, but remember: The market cares about the future far more than the present.

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.

  • 2 of the Safest Energy Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Market downturns come and go, but demand for energy is surprisingly resilient over time. Here are two high-yield ways to play that demand.

  • Lucid Stock Was Having a Better Year Than Tesla. Then It Cut Prices.

    The electric-vehicle maker's models didn't qualify for the federal government's EV tax credit.

  • These 20 AI stocks are expected by analysts to rise up to 85% over the next year

    Artificial intelligence is the hottest area of the stock market right now. A screen of five ETFs points to a list of highly favored companies.

  • 13 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most profitable large cap stocks to buy. For more profitable large cap stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy. If someone were to ask you, which is bigger, the bond market or the stock market, what would your […]