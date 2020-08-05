    Advertisement

    Unifi: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $20.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.10. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, came to $1.05 per share.

    The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.2 million, or $3.10 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $606.5 million.

    Unifi shares have decreased 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.35, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFI

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.