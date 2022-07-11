Unification Church distances itself from Abe's assassination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan
  • Sun Myung Moon
    Korean religious leader

TOKYO (AP) — The Japan branch of South Korea’s Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.

Japanese media reports have cited large donations by the mother and her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive. Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, declined comment on the specifics of the donations, saying a police investigation was ongoing. Speaking in generalities, he confirmed some people had made generous donations, but stressed none were forced.

The reports that link Abe with the money woes say Tetsuya Yamagami, who was arrested Friday on-scene after the shooting, blamed the church for his family’s financial problems.

“Trying to understand how such hatred may have possibly led to the killing is totally perplexing,” Tanaka told reporters at a Tokyo hotel.

Yamagami was not a church member, and neither was Abe, Tanaka said. Abe merely supported the church’s efforts promoting peace, he added.

Although police have not identified the church, Japanese media reports pointed to the Unification Church in Japan, also known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, founded by the late Sun Myung Moon. Some reports, citing anonymous sources, said Yamagami saw Abe as linked to the church.

Tanaka brushed off Japanese media reports as speculation, stressing the motive was still unclear.

Abe was fatally shot in Nara, western Japan, while campaigning for Sunday’s nationwide parliamentary elections. Video and photos taken by the crowd showed Yamagami pulling out a homemade gun. Two smoke-filled blasts were fired. Abe collapsed and later died at a hospital.

“This is something that should never have happened, and I feel a deep outrage,” Tanaka said, bowing deeply. “My heart aches that Japan has lost a loved and respected leader.”

Such bows are part of Japanese protocol to express condolences and do not necessarily signify admission of guilt.

Tanaka wasted no time in distancing his church from the assassination, stressing there were no records of Yamagami ever having attended a service or event, although he could possibly have come with his mother as a child.

Yamagami’s mother, who joined the church in the late 1990s, had been taking part in church events about once a month lately. There were many years in between during which she did not come at all, according to Tanaka’s account.

Although the church has had scandals related to donations, compliance measures were set up in 2009, and there have not been any major troubles since then, Tanaka said.

“The amount of donations is up to each individual,” he said. “We are grateful to those who give large donations, but nothing is required.”

The news conference, to which only select media were invited, started with Tanaka bowing in a solemn moment of prayer.

The Associated Press was not invited, despite putting in a request. The news conference was livestreamed by Japanese media company Abema, and parts of it were carried on Japanese TV broadcasts.

“As a religious leader, I take this extremely seriously,” Tanaka said of Abe’s assassination.

Japanese media reports say Yamagami's mother declared bankruptcy in 2002, but records dating back 20 years couldn’t be confirmed and Tanaka said details were unknown.

Yamagami is under custody and not available for comment.

The Unification Church has been embroiled in some controversy over the years. Since its founding in 1954, Moon built a business empire with hundreds of ventures in more than a half-dozen countries, from hospitals and universities to newspapers and a ballet troupe.

Prominent among the controversial practices are the mass weddings, or arranged marriages, often pairing followers from different countries, allegedly aimed at building a multicultural religious world. New York’s Madison Square Garden was the site for a mass wedding.

In Japan, celebrity actresses have joined the church, while politicians courted friendly ties because of the church's influence. The Japan branch was founded in 1959. Church spokesperson Ahn Ho-yeul said the church has 300,000 believers in Japan and 150,000-200,000 in South Korea.

The church's beliefs are based on the idea that love in marriage and family is what God wants for world peace and harmony.

The majority of Japanese people adhere to a mix of Shinto and Buddhism as their spirituality and folklore.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Mother of Abe killing suspect is Unification Church member, church says

    The mother of the man arrested for the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is a member of the Unification Church, the head of its Japanese arm said on Monday. Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe and opened fire during a campaign speech on Friday. Yamagami believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a "huge donation", Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigative sources.

  • City could ban convicted criminals from lobbying as commissioners implement more changes to ordinance

    The city is poised to make two changes to its lobbyist regulations that could eliminate registration fees and bar convicted criminals from advocating on behalf of clients.

  • Thousands gather to mark Srebrenica massacre, bury victims

    SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people converged on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica Monday to mark the 27th anniversary of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust and attend the funeral of 50 recently identified victims. As mourners from around Bosnia and the world were arriving in Srebrenica, families of victims were preparing to rebury their loved ones and maybe find some closure after the decades-long search for their remains in mass graves scattered around the town. Idriz Mustafic was in Srebrenica to bury the partial remains of his son, Salim, who was only 16 when he was murdered in the July 1995 massacre, along with thousands of other men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, which is primarily Muslim.

  • Zelensky sacks Ukraine’s ambassadors to five countries including Germany and India

    Ukrainian president says move is ‘normal’ and new candidates are being readied

  • Assassin may have killed Abe as revenge against religious group that bankrupted his mother

    Assassin may have killed Abe as revenge against religious group that bankrupted his mother

  • Boris's lack of seriousness was clear from the start – and so was his loneliness

    With the band playing Boris Johnson off stage at Downing Street, what better moment to revisit the soon-to-be-former Prime Minister’s greatest hits. And that is what the BBC has served up with new podcast, Boris – a sort of “Best of Boris” that compiles decades of gaffes, gags and grandstanding into one shiny package. They could have called it, Now…That’s What I Call Boris!, though that might raise the unsettling possibility that, like many ailing pop stars, he’s already plotting his comeback.

  • Possible Moonies link to the assassination of Shinzo Abe. Suspect was motivated by anger towards a religious group he blamed for mother's bankruptcy, reports say.

    The Unification Church, whose followers are colloquially known as the Moonies, confirmed that the mother of Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin was a member.

  • Police: Arrest made after body of 93-year-old Florida woman found in freezer

    Marie Hoskins died of natural causes and her body was found approximately two weeks after her death.

  • Taiwan vice president makes rare Japan visit to pay respects to Abe

    TOKYO/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Vice President William Lai became Taiwan's most senior official to visit Japan in five decades as he made a private trip to Tokyo to pay his respects on Monday following the recent killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a gunman. A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said ministry officials were aware that Lai was in Japan on a private visit to pay his respects after Abe was killed on Friday. The official declined to give further details, including how long Lai would be in Japan.

  • Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified

    Italian authorities on Saturday put the final death toll of an avalanche in northern Italy at 11 and said all the victims had been identified nearly a week after a chunk of ice detached from a melting glacier and sent a torrent of ice, rock and debris on hikers below. Carabinieri Cmdr. Giampietro Lago, who headed a team of forensic experts identifying the remains, said the identity of the final hiker had been established and “there are no elements" at this point to suggest the death toll would grow. An apartment building-sized chunk of the Marmolada glacier in Italy’s Dolomite mountains detached July 3, sparking an avalanche of debris down the mountain that is a popular hiking destination in summer.

  • Almost 4.5 Million UK Families Are in Serious Financial Trouble

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe number of UK households facing acute financial strain has risen by almost 60% since October and is now higher than at any point d

  • Tiger Woods arrives at St. Andrews, fans join him in Saturday stroll

    Tiger Woods took to the Old Course on Saturday evening for some light practice, and in front of many fans who were enjoying free access to the St. Andrews gem.

  • Best Prime Day deals: Early Amazon UK discounts to shop now - live updates

    Our shopping experts are rounding up the best deals and discounts.

  • White House visit with Biden thrills Archmere football team

    President Biden makes good on his December promise, hosting the Archmere football team, coaches and cheerleaders at the White House on July 4.

  • Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

    Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

  • Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on homemade guns

    The shooting sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan: A prominent politician was killed by a man emerging from a crowd, wielding a homemade firearm so roughly constructed it was wrapped in tape. The 40-centimeter-long (16-inch) weapon used to kill former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday as he campaigned for his ruling party in western Japan, looked crude, more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives. Unlike standard weapons, homemade guns are practically impossible to trace, making an investigation difficult.

  • Biden will host White House event to celebrate gun safety law

    President Joe Biden will host an event at the White House on Monday to tout the first major federal gun safety bill in three decades, which he signed into law in June. The bipartisan bill came together just weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo that killed more than 30 people, including 19 children at an elementary school. It also blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners and cracks down on gun sales to purchasers convicted of domestic violence.

  • Long before the saga began, Alex Murdaugh was in a tsunami of debt and risk of exposure

    At the time Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed in June 2021, the then-lawyer was already under a mountain of debts and loans. And — at the same time — he was quietly giving thousands to a mysterious distant relative.

  • Former President Trump holds Alaska rally with Sarah Palin, Kelly Tshibaka

    Former President Donald Trump will be in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday night campaigning for several Republican candidates including former Gov. Sarah Palin.

  • Top US diplomat to pay Abe condolence visit to Japan

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a brief condolence visit to Japan next week following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the State Department said Sunday. Blinken will travel to Tokyo on Monday to pay his respects to the former leader and meet with senior Japanese officials before returning to Washington from an Asian tour that he is now wrapping up. “Secretary Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, to offer condolences to the Japanese people on the death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior Japanese officials,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.