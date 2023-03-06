Unified Erie keeps focus on youth as gun violence involving juveniles continues to rage

Members of the Unified Erie anti-violence initiative set their sights on a younger audience in 2022 in delivering a message of warning and an offer of help in an effort to stem a spate of shootings and other gun-related crime plaguing the city.

The initiative's focus will remain on teenagers and young adults, say those driving the anti-violence effort, as shootings and other gun crime continue to rage in Erie and police and prosecutors are seeing younger faces at crime scenes and in courtrooms.

Organizers said they are planning another "peace meeting" with juveniles involved in violent crime or connected to those involved in crime. It's a term that replaces what Unified Erie had called "call-in" sessions, and they say is more reflective of Unified Erie's objective.

The as-yet-unscheduled meeting, at a location to be determined, will be the fourth session directed at teenagers in Erie. One of those sessions was held in October at Erie High School, with an audience of 16- and 17-year-old boys and girls.

Unified Erie will also follow up with those who have attended previous sessions and is exploring different ways to reach out to parents, to engage them as much as the juveniles, Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said. The group previously hosted two "peace meals," where parents were invited to meet with group members to discuss ways the group could help them help their children.

Michael Outlaw, the city of Erie's community liaison who has been active in Unified Erie since its inception, said some parents who attended those meals were apprehensive at first. But once the discussion started, and emphasis was placed on why everyone was there and what the goal was, a level of support and optimism was raised, he said.

"We saw those parents say, 'Listen. Enough is enough. As a city and a community we are better than this,'" Outlaw said. "We left with a spirit of optimism in all of us."

A concerning trend

Since 2017, Unified Erie has held a number of events in which people identified as being involved or connected to violent crime were invited to special gatherings. They were warned of the consequences they faced in continuing on the path they were on, and were offered help and support in turning their lives around.

Officials said they saw success from the initial meetings, as reported shootings, homicides and other gun crime dropped in Erie. But the gatherings paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, at the same time Erie began seeing a rise in juvenile-related violent crime.

Students leave Erie High School after a student shot another student in the building on April 5, 2022. A surge in juvenile-related gun violence and other violent crime has those involved in the Unified Erie violent-crime reduction efforts keeping their focus on the city's youth.

Fewer people were wounded by gunfire in Erie in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to city police data. But of concern to police and the greater community was that a number of shooting victims and people accused of firing guns were under 18.

The victims included 7-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr., who was fatally shot while walking with friends in his eastside neighborhood, and 14-year-old Audrey Maria Kellogg and 16-year-old Dazmiere Cherry, who died of gunshots fired from weapons that others were handling.

Juveniles charged by police in various shootings last year included a 13-year-old who was reportedly handling a "ghost gun" when it fired and shot Dazmiere Cherry; a 16-year-old accused of handling a shotgun when it fired and shot Audrey Kellogg; two 17-year-olds charged with two others in the death of Antonio Yarger Jr.; and a 14-year-old accused of shooting another student inside Erie High School in April.

Gun violence involving youth, including shootings authorities believe are gang-related, has shown no sign of slowing down so far this year.

On Jan. 23, a 14-year-old was shot by a gun that police said teenagers were handling while filming a music video. Two weeks later, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck during an exchange of gunfire between a group of people inside a vehicle and another group outside in the area of West 29th and Cherry streets. Among those charged in the shootout was a 15-year-old boy.

Ten days after the Cherry Street shooting, numerous gunshots fired in the 900 block of East 10th Street struck an occupied house, and the investigation led city police to charge two boys, ages 16 and 17, in the crime. On Feb. 27, gunshots fired in the area of East 10th and Brandes streets struck a van occupied by children, according to Erie police.

Stepped-up efforts by police, prosecutors

Erie police have taken steps to combat the rise in gun violence through an increase in human resources, Police Chief Dan Spizarny said.

Additional officers hired by the Erie Bureau of Police through a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan funding have enabled the bureau to restart a Juvenile Detective Unit, where investigators are addressing minor crimes involving youth in an effort to prevent juveniles from engaging in more serious crime down the road, Spizarny said.

City police have also enhanced the Police Athletic League, with officers working with children in local schools, to build relationships between children and police, Spizarny said.

On the technology side, Spizarny said the city police bureau plans to bring in a gunshot detection system to help police pinpoint when and where shootings occur and to increase response times to those incidents. He said some studies have shown in some neighborhoods that experience a lot of gunfire, apathy grows and people either stop reporting gunfire or don't report it because they believe someone else will report it or they don't want to get involved.

"So we don't know how many times shots are being fired," Spizarny said. "This makes sure we are getting the best data and tells us where to look."

The addition of the Juvenile Detective Unit has added more investigators to handle the surge in gun violence, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. Detectives are now able to work longer on some of the shooting cases where, in the past, they may have had to set those cases aside while taking on new cases, he said.

"We're able to make more arrests with the additional detectives, and we've been able to work together more with other units and tie shootings together like we have done in the past few weeks," Lorah said.

Detectives investigating the shooting of the 14-year-old during a gunfight in the area of West 29th and Cherry streets on Feb. 8 have so far charged five people in the crime. The investigation led detectives to determine the incident was connected to a shooting on Feb. 6 in the area of West Third and Poplar streets, in which an occupied house was shot up.

Two people charged in the Cherry Street shooting were charged by police in the Poplar Street shooting.

Erie police said additional manpower and cooperative efforts have helped in connecting recent shootings in the city, like one that wounded a 14-year-old boy on Cherry Street on Feb. 8, 2023, to other shooting cases.

Hirz said the District Attorney's Office has streamlined its handling of the shooting cases by assigning them to one staff member to handle. The staffer is in constant contact with law enforcement, so everyone is connected and working together to make sure cases are handled in the most efficient manner, she said.

The Erie community has reached a point where its members are saying enough is enough, Outlaw said. He said he believes there is growing support for Unified Erie's efforts, especially as the shooters are becoming younger and younger.

With continued support, Outlaw said he believes Erie will begin "moving the needle" in curbing the violence.

"We are the elders in this season. We are in a position of influence, and with that comes a level of understanding," he said. "Though we see things as they appear as challenges, we have to begin to change and speak positively about what we are going to see."

