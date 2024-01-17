Unified Government’s City Hall building in KCK closed due to significant water damage

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas Municipal and City Hall offices will be closed Wednesday because of extreme water damage.

No one will be allowed to enter offices at 701 N. 7th St. as water damage has drastically impacted the ground floor of the City Hall building, said Krystal McFeders, a spokesperson for the Unified Government.

The closure will impact all in-person services and programs that operate out of the City Hall building, including municipal court. Some departments with the ability to work remotely will continue to operate with limited services.

Other Unified Governement buildings and services will not be impacted.

The Unified Government will provide updates on its website and social media regarding the closure and ongoing impacts to services.