Unified Power Acquires Computer Power Systems and Tristar Power Solutions

Unified Power ramping up critical power acquisitions.

TERRELL, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Power continues its objective to broaden footprint and service offerings, delivering the most effective critical power services in North America. Unified Power is proud to announce its two most recent acquisitions, Computer Power Systems, Inc. and Tristar Power Solutions.

Computer Power Systems, Inc. , based in Orlando, has served Florida and its Space Coast for over 38 years. CPSI offers UPS and Generator equipment, installation and services, along with complete electrical design-build solutions.

Founded in 1982 by Ken Kuzmick, the company enjoyed many successful years under his watch. In 2003, leadership changed hands, but Ken's founding principles endured. Rick and Jeff Kuzmick grew-up in the business, managed a seamless transition and continue to lead the business today. "We believe the new relationship between our two companies will be mutually advantageous to our customers. CPSI brings turn-key electrical solutions that will enhance the national field coverage offered by Unified Power," said Rick Kuzmick.

Tristar Power Solutions, a Minnesota-based service provider of UPS Systems and Generators, was founded in 2008 by Ameer Shah. With a BS in Electronics Engineering and 32 years of UPS and Generator industry experience, he and his company bring an entirely new service market to Unified Power. Ameer Shah commented on the merger: "Along with robust UPS services, Tristar also brings Generator service and maintenance capabilities. This combined with Unified Power's national reach will open up new opportunities for both companies."

Based just outside of Dallas in Terrell, Texas, Unified Power has provided companies across the nation with affordable and reliable critical power services for their UPS's, DC Plants, Inverters, Battery Systems, PDUs, Generators, and ATS's for more than two decades. Unified Power delivers proven technical competency combined with a commitment to customizing solutions and services that are in the best interest of each individual customer.

The Unified Power brand began in January 2011, when On Computer Services, a national critical power service company began seeking mergers with high-quality, reputable critical power services providers across the nation. In March 2020, Computer Power Systems & Tristar Power Solutions became the 12th and 13th entities to join Unified Power, thereby creating a much stronger national presence and expanding the critical power services offerings.

Today, Unified Power supports over 6,000 customer sites, and the company continues to grow via its commitment to market-leading customer service and continued focus on acquiring relationships with entrepreneurs like Rick and Jeff Kuzmick of CPS and Ameer Shah of Tristar.

Companies under the Unified Power brand include On-Computer Services, Power Protection Unlimited (PPU), Sun Sales, PowerPlus (UPS Services division), UPSCO, Power Protection Services (PPS), Lionheart Services (UPS Services division), 247 Technologies, Critical Power USA, SEPS, Core Power Services, Computer Power Systems, Inc. and Tristar Power Solutions.

Media Contact:

Chase Hanna

Phone: 972.524.7951

Email: chase.hanna@unifiedpowerusa.com

