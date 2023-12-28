Uniformed Cops Seen Throwing Slushies at Random People
Kentucky police officers were captured on video throwing slushies at innocent people. The two officers in an undercover car were identified as Curtis Flynn and Bryan Wilson. They recorded their cruel antics and shared the video with some of their fellow cops. The outrageous acts took place over 11 months in 2018 and 2019. However, the Courier-Journal newspaper only obtained the video this week, following a Freedom of Information request. At least 24 people had slushies thrown at them.