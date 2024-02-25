Uniformed Myrtle Beach firefighter buys diapers for displaced family following blaze

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A uniformed Myrtle Beach firefighter purchased diapers and formula for a family whose home was damaged in a Sunday blaze.

The city’s fire department posted on its Facebook page a photograph of Lt. Ross Porter, himself the father of a newborn, paying for the items at a Dollar General.

Crews responded to the fire at 63rd Avenue on Sunday. Further details weren’t immediately available.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.