Uniformed officer caught selling marijuana while on duty in Georgia, investigators say

A South Georgia police officer accused of selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform is behind bars, according to the state’s top law enforcement agency.

Leon Mitchell, 32, was an officer with the Warwick Police Department near Albany when he was arrested Friday, Jan. 28, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a Feb. 2 news release. He faces several charges including two counts of sale/distribution of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.

The agency’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office received a tip that Mitchell was peddling drugs while in uniform, according to police. Agents said they got drugs from the officer in Worth and Lee counties during their investigation.

Mitchell was later arrested and a search of his car turned up more marijuana, drug scales and plastic bags, police said in the release. He was booked into the Worth County Jail where he remained as of Friday, Feb. 4, online records show.

He is also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of violation of oath of office and two counts of use of a communication device during the commission of a felony, according to the GBI.

The case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office once the investigation is complete, the agency said.

Warwick is about 80 miles south of Macon.

