Unilever Food Solutions connects food and beverage businesses with diners across Southeast Asia 

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) is partnering with Carousell , the Southeast Asian marketplace platform, on #SupportLocal, an initiative that enables 180,000 food & beverage (F&B) businesses in Southeast Asia to connect with local diners.

This initiative helps F&B businesses in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines to reach customers directly by being listed on Carousell's newly created local F&B category for free. UFS supports the hospitality community by offering professional resources such as recipes, tips and video training on food delivery and social media photography. Diners, instead, find restaurants or street vendors near them offering pick-up or self-arranged delivery.

"Many food-stall owners like us are not equipped for delivery services. #SupportLocal provides us with a platform to gain visibility amongst consumers during this unprecedented time." said Wei Cheng, a second-generation business owner who runs Liang Guang Seafood Soup in Singapore.

"We hope that this joint initiative will support local businesses to navigate through this unprecedented time as well as act as a catalyst for many to embrace digitization. Local food businesses are at the heart of every community in Southeast Asia and we are proud to be doing our part to keep this unifying force alive" said Star Chen, EVP Customer Development & Operations, Unilever Food Solutions.

"Nothing binds our community together more than their shared passion for food, and we have partnered with Unilever Food Solutions, experts in the culinary industry, to help our local F&B owners. As Southeast Asia's largest online classifieds, Carousell has the ability to reach local communities at a regional scale and provide them with the means to support local businesses," said Lewis Ng, Chief Commercial Officer, Carousell.

UFS is the foodservice arm of Unilever and has a strong footprint in the F&B industry with brands like Knorr, Best Foods and Lipton. Carousell is the number one online marketplace platform in Southeast Asia and has tens of millions of users shopping across various categories including fashion, electronics, and health & beauty, giving vendors access to a wide range of consumers via cross-selling.

Interested F&B outlets may list on Carousell following these simple guidelines:

Singapore: https://tinyurl.com/supportlocalsingapore

Malaysia: https://tinyurl.com/supportlocalMY

Philippines: https://tinyurl.com/supportlocalPH

Vietnam: https://tinyurl.com/supportlocalVN

