Unilever (LON:ULVR) Will Pay A Dividend Of €0.3633

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Unilever PLC's (LON:ULVR) investors are due to receive a payment of €0.3633 per share on 1st of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Unilever's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 57% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.90 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Unilever May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings have grown at around 2.4% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Unilever has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Unilever that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

