Unilever (LON:ULVR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €0.3722

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of December to €0.3722. This will take the annual payment to 3.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Unilever's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Unilever's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 64% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.4% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 56% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.90 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.63. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.1% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings has been rising at 2.5% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Unilever's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Our Thoughts On Unilever's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Unilever's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Unilever is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Unilever that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

