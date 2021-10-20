Unilever margins in spotlight as inflation surges

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the company's office in Rotterdam
Siddharth Cavale
·3 min read

By Siddharth Cavale

(Reuters) - Unilever's battle with rising costs will take centre stage at its third-quarter results on Thursday, with investors focused on whether the consumer goods giant will cut its profit margin forecast for the second time this year.

Crude oil prices hit three-year highs on Monday, vegetable oil prices are at multi-year highs, and packaging, transport and labour costs are also rising as economies recover from the pandemic - a headache for central bankers and companies alike.

Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Tuesday hiked its full-year forecast for commodity and freight costs by about $400 million, or more than 20%.

Analysts warn Unilever could be particularly exposed because, unlike household goods specialist P&G, it also has a big food business selling products including Knorr soups, Magnum ice-cream and Hellmann's mayonnaise.

That means exposure to edible oils, milk and crude derivatives, such as caustic soda (used in making ice-cream), whose prices have also surged over the past three months.

Unilever also makes about 60% of its turnover in emerging markets, where inflation is fiercest.

"Since the second quarter, inflation has continued to creep up and another (margin) revision is possible," Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman wrote in a note.

In July, Unilever cut its operating margin forecast to "about flat" from "slightly up."

In contrast, packaged food rival Nestle kept its full-year operating margin guidance on Wednesday, helped by strong coffee sales and price hikes.

Analysts expect Unilever to report a 0.2 percentage point drop in full-year underlying operating margins, according to a company-supplied consensus. That margin was 18.5% in 2020.

Unilever has tried to offset costs by raising average prices by 2.2%, but Ackerman said that was hard in places like South East Asia where pandemic-hit consumers are switching to cheaper brands and local competition is tough.

JPMorgan Cazenove analysts estimate Unilever may need to raise prices by as much as 13% over the next two years to offset raw material and packaging pressures, which they say could reach 16% this year, at constant currencies and including hedging.

Packaging and raw materials represent about 70% of Unilever's total annual cost of goods of about 23 billion euros ($26.7 billion). A 15% increase translates to about 3.5 billion euros in additional costs.

Despite the pressures, Unilever said in July it was confident of delivering full-year underlying sales growth within its mid-term target range of 3-5%.

Some analysts are less bullish, though, saying recent lockdowns in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand will have curbed spending. Jefferies cut its third-quarter underlying sales growth forecast to 2.1% from 3.7%. Analysts on average expect a 2.2% rise.

There are other potential catalysts for Unilever's shares, as it works to sell a big part of its 2 billion euro tea business and is also reportedly https://www.ft.com/content/77ee6bd4-95e4-4d63-88f3-994049058291 in the sights of a top activist investor.

But for now, the attention is on whether it can transfer rising costs onto customers.

"The shares have been weak, suggesting the market does not think Unilever can pass them all on and that therefore the margin is at risk," said Tineke Frikkee, head of UK Equity research at Unilever shareholder Waverton Investment Management.

($1 = 0.8608 euros)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Debt-to-GDP Ratio Falls for Fourth Straight Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s total debt as a percentage of gross domestic product fell for a fourth consecutive quarter, as the government tries to strike a balance between ensuring stable economic growth and preventing financial risks. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Indust

  • The hottest new crypto trend: What is the Tungsten Cube?

    Yahoo Finance chats to the makers of Tungsten Cubes and why the crypto community is fascinated by them.

  • Gates Foundation allots $120 million for poor nations to get COVID-19 drug

    The money will support efforts to develop and make generic versions of what could become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease if it wins regulatory approval, the foundation said in a statement. "Today's commitment will ensure that more people in more countries get access to the promising drug molnupiravir, but it's not the end of the story - we need other donors, including foundations and governments, to act," Co-Chair Melinda French Gates said https://refini.tv/3DXWbD2. Merck is developing the antiviral pill along with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, to treat coronavirus infections that range from mild to moderate in severity and sought U.S. emergency use authorisation for the drug this month.

  • United Airlines posts smaller loss, sees recovery from pandemic gaining traction

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday reported a smaller quarterly loss than a year ago, but a resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed bookings and drove up cancellations, upending the carrier's plan to return to profit. Chief Executive Scott Kirby, however, said recent headwinds the airline has faced are "turning to tailwinds." United said it expects revenue in the current quarter to recover to up to 75% of 2019 levels, improving from about 68% in the quarter through September.

  • FTSE slips as investors digest falling UK inflation

    The data showed that inflation slipped to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.

  • Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says The Verge

    The name change will be announced next week, The Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Google adopted such a structure when it reorganized into a holding company called Alphabet in 2015. Facebook said it does not comment on "rumor or speculation."

  • Is Walmart stock on sale?

    Wall Street is starting to kick the tires on Walmart's stock. Here's the latest hot call.

  • Why Disney stock has been dead money for months

    Disney's stock continues to lag the broader market. Here's the biggest explanation as to why.

  • Stocks will rally, 'markets climb a wall of worry': Guggenheim's Scott Minerd

    Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd said the equity rally can survive the Fed's bond-buying tapering.

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Alibaba shares soar after Jack Ma reported on Europe trip

    Alibaba shares surged more than six percent on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma was reported to be in Europe, fuelling investor hopes that the worst of China's regulatory crackdown for the internet giant might be over.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • EV Charging Stock Plays: Why This Analyst Prefers ChargePoint Over Blink Charging

    The electric vehicle revolution that is expected to morph over the next two decades is likely to create several ancillary beneficiaries, and one such subsegment is EV charging infrastructure. Here's what a Stifel analyst has to say about two stocks in the space. The EV Charging Stock Analyst: Stephen Gengaro initiated coverage of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHPT) shares with a Buy rating and $29 price target. The analyst initiated coverage of Blink Charging Co. (NYSE: BLNK) with a Neutra

  • Why Verizon (VZ) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Verizon (VZ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Credit Suisse Dodges Bigger Fine With Mozambique Debt-Forgiveness Vow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathCredit Suisse Group AG could have faced a far bigger bill to settle probes into a scandal that looted hundreds of millions of dollars from impoverished Mozambiqu

  • Lawmakers probe timeline of NatWest money laundering investigation

    British lawmakers have asked the Financial Conduct Authority why it took five years to prosecute NatWest for failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds ($551.28 million), after the lender pled guilty earlier this month. The bank on Oct. 7 admitted three criminal charges of not adequately monitoring customer accounts between 2012 and 2016, the first time a bank in Britain acknowledged it committed a criminal offence of this kind. "There are questions which remain to be answered, most notably why it has taken five years after the police raid in 2016 to bring this case to a successful conclusion," Mel Stride, chair of the cross-party Treasury Select Committee, said in a letter to the FCA published on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin ETF's 'almost perfect' debut nudges spot price closer to record; Grayscale joins the fray

    Bitcoin flirted with $64,000 on Tuesday, zeroing in on a record high as excitement over its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) — and another soon to come — reached a fever pitch.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • UK inflation falls unexpectedly in September, cooling interest rate hike chatter

    Inflation is highly likely to come in higher for October, when the hike in the energy price cap filters into the figures. It means the pressure on household budgets is a long way from over.