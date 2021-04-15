Unilever PLC Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $56.66 per share and the market cap of $148.9 billion, Unilever PLC stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Unilever PLC is shown in the chart below.





Because Unilever PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 1.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.41% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Unilever PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Unilever PLC's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Unilever PLC over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Unilever PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $59.4 billion and earnings of $2.466 a share. Its operating margin is 18.47%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Unilever PLC at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Unilever PLC over the past years:

Unilever PLC Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Unilever PLC is 1.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Unilever PLC's return on invested capital is 12.34, and its cost of capital is 1.94.

Overall, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Unilever PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

