Unilever’s Inflation Warning Piles More Pressure on CEO Jope

Thomas Buckley
3 min read
  • Alan Jope
    British businessman, and the CEO of Unilever, succeeding Paul Polman on 1 January 2019
  • Nelson Peltz
    American businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc warned of the worst inflation since the financial crisis, adding to Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope’s woes after a failed bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer business and the arrival of activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.

The Dove soap maker said it will take two years to return to 2021’s profitability level, with raw material costs forecast to increase by 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) during the first half of this year. The stock fell as much as 4.2% in London Thursday morning.

The worsening inflation outlook piles more pressure on Jope after news emerged that Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP had taken a stake. The CEO has announced a management streamlining and followed that up Thursday with plans to buy back shares.

Investors may want more radical steps as Unilever’s stock languishes near the levels of 2017, when the company rebuffed a takeover bid from Kraft Heinz Co. But Unilever ruled out making major acquisitions in the foreseeable future, in the wake of the Glaxo setback.

“Alan Jope is bedding in for a battle against activist Nelson Peltz,” wrote Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman.

Jope is becoming even more reliant on Unilever’s ability to pass on higher costs to consumers, with fourth-quarter pricing rising by the most in a decade. However, the scope to raise prices further may be limited, as volume growth ground to a halt in the fourth quarter, pointing to the risk of consumers eschewing Unilever products as they get more expensive.

The margin guidance is “shocking,” wrote RBC analyst James Edwardes Jones.

Jope’s other levers to boost profit are accelerating cost-cutting and divesting underperforming businesses. Last month, Unilever said it would cut 1,500 jobs and restructure its divisions with ice cream, beauty and personal care becoming independent units. However, the revamp will add 1.4 billion euros to costs this year. While it could facilitate mergers and acquisitions, last year Unilever failed to find a buyer for its Elida Beauty business.

Commodity costs are rising by more than 20% in aggregate across the consumer goods industry, Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly said on a call with reporters. Unilever’s 23 billion euros of annual raw material and logistics expenses are rising by slightly less than that rate as its scale allows the company to negotiate more favorable contracts with suppliers.

Cost Exposure

The company is particularly exposed to increases in the price of crude oil, which has recently risen 60%, palm oil, which is up 130%, and soybean oil, which is up 100%.

“This hasn’t happened in well over a decade, if ever,” Pitkethly said.

The company is seeking to offset some of the impact by raising the price of its products in the U.S. and Latin America, and cutting back on discount offers in Europe. Unilever said it expects the bulk of the margin to come back in 2023 and a full recovery in 2024.

The company announced a 3 billion-euro buyback program as it reported a 4.5% gain in underlying sales growth for 2021, the fastest rate in nine years and ahead of analysts’ estimates.

In July, Unilever abandoned a forecast for an improvement in its profit margin, saying it would be near 2020’s level. The company has been increasing prices by the most in almost a decade to compensate for higher raw material costs.

After Kraft Heinz’s approach in 2017, Unilever set the target of an underlying 20% margin by 2020, which it missed. Now, the company’s forecast is for a margin of 16% to 17% in 2022.

