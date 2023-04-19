After unimaginable loss, teen awarded surprise scholarship from New York Rangers
Sandy Hook School shooting survivor and hockey player Isaiah Márquez-Greene was given a scholarship by the New York Rangers and Garden of Dreams.
Sandy Hook School shooting survivor and hockey player Isaiah Márquez-Greene was given a scholarship by the New York Rangers and Garden of Dreams.
While the Supreme Court weighs the future of water rights on the Colorado River, Native leaders say it's vital to recognize the river's sacred nature.
When former President Donald Trump overhauled the U.S. tax code in Dec. 2017, new income brackets and standard deduction amounts came into effect that changed how much Americans pay in taxes -- and...
Jordan Gainey averaged 15.2 points per game as a sophomore at USC Upstate. He is the son of Tennessee basketball associate head coach Justin Gainey.
The trusty combo is as fresh as ever.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he had a real-life “Snakes on a Plane” moment after a slithering creature seemingly stowed away aboard his aircraft. The Illinois Republican detailed his close encounter with a scaly, uninvited guest in a Monday tweet. “Yesterday I flew from Texas to Illinois, four hours at 17,500,” wrote Kinzinger, a 45-year-old former…
We named it the best makeup artist-approved BB cream in our lab tests.
We're taking inspiration from Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and more stylish stars
Ambitious targets to halt the decline in nature may already be slipping out of reach, research suggests.
The White House on Tuesday argued that action on gun safety is what the federal government owes the victims of a recent spate of shootings, calling on Congress to act. “Action on gun safety is what we owe to those who have had their lives stolen from them, and it is what the majority of…
Here's who ESPN thinks Anthony Richardson best compares to in the NFL.
Stars fans were incensed after hit knocks Pavelski out of the game
Los Angeles murder suspect Jamal Jackson was out on probation for a firearm charge when he was accused of gunning down a 60-year-old man painting over gang graffiti on Sunday.
The Suns are one of the betting favorites to win the NBA title but find themselves potentially staring at an 0-2 deficit in their first-round series.
In the third part of our NFL Draft preview series, the Vikings Wire staff made the case of why they don't want the Vikings to take a player.
The German automaker just sent a message to rivals in China and America, the world's two largest markets.
The Texas GOP, which passed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, is set to deny paid parental leave a hearing in the state legislature.
Styles stans erupted on social media after Bad Bunny appeared to throw shade at the "As It Was" singer during his Coachella performance
The Bruins have the depth offensively, defensively and their goaltending is solid, but their first-round opponent, the Florida Panthers, will be a tough matchup.
The Reds announced 7,375 fans attended their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, the team with the best record in the majors.
The Chicago Cubs had a strong weekend in the City of Angels against the Dodgers, and Dansby Swanson was a big part of the reason why as he made more history with his new team.