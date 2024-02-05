‘Unimaginable pain’: New details revealed in Top Thrill Dragster lawsuit

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – New documents filed in Erie County Common Pleas Court reveal a push for justice by a woman injured at Cedar Point nearly three years ago.

Court records shine a light on the civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Rachel Hawes of Michigan.

Her attorney says she was the woman that was hit in the head by a metal bracket that broke off the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point while waiting in line for the ride in 2021.

The ride was shut down shortly after the incident.

Hawes filed the lawsuit in July.

The case now set for trial in February 2025.

Attorneys for Hawes recently filed a witness list in court stating Hawes and her family members may be called to testify during the trial.

“Rachel was a guest at Cedar Point waiting in line of the Top Thrill Dragster when an object flew from the ride and hit her in the head. Plaintiff will testify as to the facts and damages relevant to her claim,” the court document states. “In particular, she will testify about how the incident happened and the injuries she sustained as a result of defendants’ actions on 8-15-2021.”

Rachel’s family members, including her husband, father and sister, are also expected to testify “about the impact of Rachel’s injuries.”

We reached out to attorneys representing Cedar Fair, Cedar Point’s parent company, to discuss the case. The attorneys said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.

Also listed as a possible witness is Lorain County Sherif Deputy Ian Standen. Standen told us he was off work and at Cedar Point when the incident took place. He said he saw a metal object come off the Top Thrill Dragster and strike the woman in the head.

The witness list includes more than 50 people, many who were at the park when the incident happened, park employees including mechanics and medical personnel that treated Rachel.

The list states one witness can testify that Rachel never lost consciousness and was in “unimaginable pain.”

The lawsuit states Rachel sustained a traumatic brain injury and is going to need care for the rest of her life and that so far medical bills have exceeded $2 million. All future expenses are estimated to total over $10 million.

