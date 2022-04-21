‘Unimaginable tragedy’: 5 people and a dog found dead at Minnesota home

The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

The people, who were not identified, appear to be related, the Duluth Police Department said in a statement.

A suspect was among the dead, a police spokeswoman said.

It wasn’t clear how the five people died. The spokeswoman, Kate Van Daele, declined to comment on the cause of death.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken speaks to the media regarding the discovery of five bodies in a home. (KBJR via Facebook)

The department said another police agency had alerted authorities to a person with access to weapons at the home where the bodies were found.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the home north of downtown Duluth, the department said. During a search, officers found the five bodies and the dog, the department said.

During a news conference, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken did not provide details about the nature of their deaths but described the incident as an “unimaginable tragedy that struck our community, one that really is very, very difficult for us.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.