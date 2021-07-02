Who is 'Unindicted Co-conspirator #1' in Trump Organization indictment?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Chaitin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A subject of mystery in the criminal indictment returned by a Manhattan grand jury this week in the Trump Organization case is the identity of "Unindicted Co-conspirator #1."

Prosecutors said this person was involved in the alleged tax fraud scheme carried out by former President Donald Trump's company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, starting in 2005 into the present.

According to the 15-count indictment, "the named defendants and others, including Unindicted Co-conspirator #1, agreed to and implemented a compensation scheme with the object of enabling Weisselberg to underreport his income to federal authorities, and thereby evade taxes and falsely claim federal tax refunds to which he was not entitled."

READ: INDICTMENT AGAINST TRUMP ORGANIZATION AND ITS CFO

A source told CNN the unindicted co-conspirator is Jeffrey McConney, longtime controller of the Trump Organization, who recently testified before the grand jury.

Other possibilities, according to Business Insider, are Trump himself, a tax preparer, or a third-party accountant.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Prosecutors in the case, led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James, said there was a 15-year effort to help executives evade taxes with off-the-books perks. Weisselberg was accused of avoiding taxes on about $1.7 million in income.

Weisselberg, 73, and lawyers for the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty. Trump himself was not charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors said he did sign some of the checks that are part of the case, which he has repeatedly decried as a "witch hunt."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, New York City, New York, Crime, Trump Organization

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Who is 'Unindicted Co-conspirator #1' in Trump Organization indictment?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cohen on Weisselberg's indictment: 'Allen has to understand. He's by himself'

    The Trump Organization, and its longtime money man, Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, have been formally indicted. Former attorney to Donald Trump Michael Cohen joins Joy Reid with his analysis, sharing what he views as his experience as parallel to Weisselberg's.

  • Trump Organization charged with tax fraud. For Donald Trump it's more a legal risk than a political one

    For Donald Trump, "the biggest potential implication is that this is just the beginning of a larger investigation," said a former federal prosecutor.

  • Analysis-Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

    The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more than $900,000 in taxes by taking part of his annual pay in benefits including apartments, luxury cars and a cash bonus at the holidays, described in financial records as “holiday entertainment." The case, filed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, will provide an acid test of Weisselberg’s loyalty to the family he has served for nearly five decades.

  • Trump family business criminally charged: five key takeaways

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company and its chief financial officer have been criminally charged with tax fraud. Below are five key takeaways from the indictment which was unsealed on Thursday. -- Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr with scheming to provide "off the book" compensation to Weisselberg and other unidentified executives, reducing tax obligations.

  • Trump Org., CFO plead not guilty to tax fraud charges

    The Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief each pleaded not guilty Thursday to tax crime charges arising from a two-year investigation into former president Donald Trump's company.

  • Democrat calls Noem's use of private money to send military to southern border 'dangerous'

    Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, called South Dakota's use of private funds to send National Guard members to the southern border "unbelievably dangerous."

  • Presidential visit follows call to suspend search at Surfside condo collapse over ‘structural concerns’

    SURFSIDE, Calif. — Search and rescue crews were forced early Thursday to stop work at the site of the Surfside condo building partial collapse, hours before the arrival of President Joe Biden. Local officials said structural engineers expressed concerns about movement of a portion of the Champlain Towers South complex that did not collapse when other sections fell one week ago. It’s not clear ...

  • Manhattan grand jury returns criminal indictments against Trump Organization and CFO

    A Manhattan grand jury reportedly filed criminal indictments against both the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

  • Belgium vs Italy, Euro 2020 quarter-final: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

    World Cup semi-finalists Belgium will play four-time World Champions Italy in Euro 2020's second quarter final at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Belgium saw off defending champions Portugal in their last-16 tie whilst Italy were taken into extra time by Austria, emerging 2-1 victors after 120 minutes. When is Belgium vs Italy? Friday, July 2. What time is kick-off? 8pm BST. What TV channel is it on? The match will be shown live on BBC One from 7.30pm, with it also available to view on BBC iPlayer.

  • Analysis-Kim's reshuffles serve to keep North Korea elite in line as crises mount

    SEOUL (Reuters) -What may be the most significant reshuffle of top North Korean officials in years by leader Kim Jong Un serves as a warning to the ruling elite, analysts say, including those he accused this week of causing a "great crisis" with coronavirus lapses. Kim called a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea politburo on Tuesday and berated some party executives' neglect of duty, including failing to implement long-term measures to fight the pandemic, state media reported. State media, often the only source of information on the workings of the secretive country, did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis.

  • Pelosi rebuffs McConnell's demands on infrastructure, holding firm on clearing a Democrat-only social spending plan

    The California Democrat stands by her commitment to clear Biden's bipartisan deal only after Senate Democrats approve a party-line bill.

  • Twin Funnel Clouds Briefly Intertwine in Ontario Sky

    A storm chaser caught the remarkable moment two large funnel clouds intertwined in the sky outside Dresden, Ontario, on June 30.Footage by Maryann Feteke shows the funnel clouds crossing over like two laces descending from a cloud.Environment Canada issued an advisory for the area, saying conditions were favorable for funnel clouds. Credit: Maryann Fekete Attalla via Storyful

  • Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

    The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political

  • Tucker Carlson told associates he voted for Kanye, not Trump

    It’s not clear whether the Fox News host actually put West on his ballot, however, and Carlson isn’t commenting.

  • Photos show royal fans paying tribute to Princess Diana as her statue is unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday

    Royal fans popped champagne, donned the Union Jack flag, and gathered outside Kensington Palace on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

  • Trump's company and its chief financial office indicted, source says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer were indicted on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, the first charges to arise from a more than two-year probe by New York prosecutors of Trump and his business dealings. The charges by a Manhattan grand jury against the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be unsealed on Thursday. Weisselberg is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday morning, the person said, and will be formally charged in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

  • AP sources: Trump company, executive indicted in tax probe

    Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief have been indicted on charges stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday night, but were expected to involve alleged tax violations related to benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition, people familiar with the case said. The people were not authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

  • The reported Trump Org charges are small potatoes

    The reported Trump Org charges are small potatoes

  • Woman who falsely accused Black teen of stealing phone pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

    Miya Ponsetto was arrested in January after accusing a 14-year-old of stealing her phone at a New York City hotel.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.