What should you do if an uninsured driver hits you in NC? Here’s what to know

Data shows that roughly 6.5% of North Carolina drivers are uninsured, meaning about 494,000 people are breaking the law.

North Carolina law requires all registered vehicles in the state to have liability insurance.

“Liability insurance protects drivers and their families against injuries and property damage caused by the negligence of other drivers who might have limited, minimum or no liability insurance,” the N.C. Department of Transportation says.

If you don’t surrender your license plate, you could be charged up to $150 when you let your insurance expire, according to NCDOT.

You could also be charged with a misdemeanor for driving without insurance, which could result in your license plate and registration being suspended for 30 days, according to Browning & Long, a law firm based in Charlotte.

To protect insured drivers, state law also requires auto insurance policies to include uninsured motorists coverage, which allows drivers to obtain compensation after an accident with drivers who don’t have liability insurance.

Here’s what to do if an uninsured drivers hits you, and steps to take if you’re involved in an accident while uninsured.

What should you do if an uninsured driver hits you?

Here are some steps you can take if an uninsured driver hits you, according to The Law Offices of John Drew Warlick, a firm based in Jacksonville, N.C.:

Exchange contact information with the other driver.

Take photos or videos of the crash scene , including details such as vehicle damage, marks on the road surface and visual obstructions.

See a doctor as soon as possible to get examined for any injuries.

Contact your insurance provider about the crash.

Keep records of your medical expenses and other losses.

Talk to an attorney to discuss your rights for compensation.

If you confirm that the driver who hit you does not have insurance and have made a reasonable effort to find the driver (in a hit-and-run incident), you can file an uninsured motorist claim, the firm says.

If your claim is approved, your insurer will pay the your medical expenses, the medical expenses of anyone in your vehicle and the cost to repair your car if it was damaged in the accident, according to the firm.

North Carolina also allows crash victims to sue uninsured drivers, meaning you could receive compensation from the accident by pursuing legal action against the uninsured driver who hit you, according to The Law Offices of Jason E. Taylor, a firm based in Charlotte.

What to do if you’re in a hit-and-run car accident?

You can take the same steps listed above if the driver leaves the scene, since unidentified hit-and-run drivers are treated as uninsured drivers for insurance purposes, according to the Warlick firm.

What should you do if you get in a car accident with no insurance?

If you get into a car accident you do not have insurance, you should prepare to explain your situation to the other driver and the police if they arrive, according to DeMayo Law, a North Carolina-based firm.

The next thing you should do is document injuries and property damages to you and your vehicle, and any damage to the other driver’s car, according to DeMayo Law. You can also look for any witnesses who could testify to what happened.

Since uninsured drivers can be sued in North Carolina, your personal assets, such as your car, home or boat, could be used to pay for a crash victim’s personal injuries if adjusters determine the accident was your fault, the firm says.

If a driver pursues legal action against you, you should contact a lawyer to discuss your options, the firm recommends.