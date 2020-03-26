This state rejected Medicaid expansion. Its uninsured residents now stare down a pandemic.

Every six months Penny Wingard’s doctor in Charlotte, North Carolina, checks her white blood cell count even though she can’t afford the tests. After a brutal round of chemotherapy for stage 2 breast cancer in 2014 left her with chemical burns, Wingard has a compromised immune system and no health insurance.

When she lost that coverage, more medical issues followed: She had a brain aneurysm and then the chemo caused Wingard, 56, to go temporarily blind before she underwent cornea surgery. Her medical debt through all this has ballooned to more than $25,000 — an amount she has no hope of ever paying off as a part-time Lyft driver.

Penelope Wingard

“You didn’t ask for any of this, and you didn't ask to get sick,” Wingard said, as her voice broke and she began to cry. “You know, it's not something that you went out there and said, ‘Oh, OK,’ you know. You didn't ask for any of it. And it is a burden. It really is a burden.”

With required doctor visits and medicine, her bills are still adding up and the debt collectors’ calls haven’t stopped. The drugs she needs also make her more susceptible to the common cold, the flu and now the coronavirus.

Wingard is just one of nearly 30 million people in the United States living without insurance, and the stress of being hospitalized because of the pandemic is immense.

And like Wingard, many members of the working poor without insurance also make up the workforce now deemed “essential”: cashiers, stock clerks, agricultural workers, delivery drivers, elderly caregivers, child care workers, health care workers and gas station clerks.

Now doctors and clinics who treat these patients are sounding the alarm that the nation’s working poor may be forced to make a difficult calculus if they test positive for the disease that is sweeping across the United States.

‘This moment really shows how connected we all are’

Congress’ coronavirus legislation thus far has made testing free, but it has not addressed the cost of the medical treatment needed for the disease. As the Trump administration discusses opening the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance registration window, a number of states have begun to explore options to address private health insurance and Medicaid programs, which provide coverage to low-income Americans.

Advocates argue that expanding Medicaid, or loosening enrollment rules, amid the outbreak would encourage the working poor to receive necessary care, help reimburse medical centers and alleviate medical debt that patients would accumulate.

The debate over the coverage gap in the United States is particularly stark in the 14 states — including North Carolina — that didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

The decision to forgo an increase in state Medicaid programs, an ideological resistance borne of fiscal conservatism in Republican-controlled state legislatures, has left nearly 5 million people across the country without access to health care coverage and meant states turned down billions of federal dollars that would have come with the expansion.

Charlotte, N.C.

In North Carolina, expansion would have allowed the state to provide coverage to more than 194,000 members of the working poor who earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid but too little to purchase their own insurance plans. The state legislature balked at having to foot 10 percent of the fund by 2020, which means North Carolina also could not receive an estimated $40 billion worth of federal funds since 2014.