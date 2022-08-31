Unintentional gunshot through floor nearly hits infant in apartment below

Aug. 31—An unintentional gunshot in an apartment complex off Key Parkway in Frederick on Tuesday afternoon went through a floor and came within a foot of an infant in an apartment below, police said.

No one was injured, Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler said.

Paul Viera, 25, of Frederick, was charged through criminal summons — meaning he wasn't arrested — with reckless endangerment and firearm discharge within city limits, Etzler said.

Viera did not intend to fire the gun, Etzler said.

There was no contact information for Viera in online court records.

At around 3:45 p.m, police and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 1400 block of Key Parkway for what was initially a report of an explosion.

Once police and other emergency personnel arrived at Hickory Hill Apartments, Etzler said, it was clear there was no explosion.

One of the families heard a loud noise, which was determined to be the gunshot, he said.

The bullet went through the floor and into the apartment below, where it almost hit a baby boy younger than 2 years old, Etzler said. He declined to give the child's exact age.

"Yesterday afternoon came dangerously close to ending in tragedy when a stray bullet came within inches of an infant," Police Chief Jason Lando said in a news release from the department.

With a warrant, police searched Viera's home and found a loaded firearm, bullets, a spent bullet casing and body armor, Etzler said.

