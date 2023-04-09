Uninvited guest shoots at a house party in Fresno, striking a teen. The suspect runs off

Officers rushed to a Fresno home early Sunday morning after a party turned violent and a teenager was shot.

The shooting happened at 12:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Amherst Avenue, near North Pima Avenue, west of Highway 99.

Fresno Police Lt. Zeb Price said officers found the 18-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital and his status is not known.

Price said there was a party at the home that was attended by 20 people when a suspect, who wasn’t invited to the party, walked up and started shooting in the backyard, striking the victim.

Police provided limited suspect description, but said the shooter was last seen running away from the area in a southerly direction.

Price said that there wasn’t a disturbance prior to the shooting.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and remain anonymous.

