A union for 28,000 American Airlines cabin crew has told Boeing's CEO its members are scared of getting back on the 737 Max

REUTERS/Baz Ratner





The head of a union representing 28,000 American Airlines flight attendants has written a letter outlining its members' safety concerns about returning to the Boeing 737 Max when it is cleared to fly.

Lori Bassani, the head of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, told Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg that her members would "refuse to walk onto a plane that may not be safe."

In the letter, seen by Reuters, she said the union wanted more information to satisfy concerns about the plane's safety upon its clearance by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Boeing promises that the plane will be one of the safest ever to fly when it returns to the skies after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The head of a union representing 28,000 American Airlines flight attendants has told the head of Boeing that her members will refuse to get back on the 737 Max until their safety fears have been put to rest.

The letter, from the head of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, said they wanted more of a say in bringing the plane back to the skies.

The Reuters news agency saw the letter, signed by the union's president, Lori Bassani. "The 28,000 flight attendants working for American Airlines refuse to walk onto a plane that may not be safe and are calling for the highest possible safety standards to avoid another tragedy," it said.

American Airlines had 24 of the 737 Max jets in its fleet when regulators around the world grounded the plane following its second crash in a five-month span.

The two crashes — involving a Lion Air plane in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines plane this past March — killed a combined 346 people.

According to Reuters, Bassani wrote that the union wanted more information to assess how safe it would be to put its members back on the planes.

It said the union wanted to make its own assessment even after the US Federal Aviation Administration certified the plane to fly again.

Lori Bassani More

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Reuters wrote that a Boeing spokesman said CEO Dennis Muilenburg "received the letter and will be responding soon."

The final report from Indonesian investigators into the Lion Air crash pointed to Boeing's faulty design of the plane as the main factor behind the crash.

The report said Boeing did not inform pilots of features in the flight-control system that ended up bringing the plane down. It also criticized missteps from the airline and the pilots on board the fatal flight.

Boeing has made updates to the plane and promises it will be one of the safest planes ever to fly when it returns — which is expected at the end of this year at the earliest.

The FAA said it would not approve the updates and allow the plane to fly until it was convinced of its safety. Airlines, including American Airlines, have made similar promises.

The union's letter was sent Wednesday, the second day Muilenburg testified to Congress about the planes.

Lion Air More

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Muilenburg directly apologized to victims' families and said his company "made some mistakes" in the plane's design. Lawmakers accused Boeing of "pushing profits over quality and safety."

Bassani testified about the 737 Max to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure in July, calling on the FAA to ensure the plane was safe before it returned.

NOW WATCH: Why Lamborghini's new hybrid is bad for the environment